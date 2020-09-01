1/1
Kristine (Zoeller) Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristine (Zoeller)

Johnson

Monaca Heights

Kristine (Zoeller) Johnson, 62, of Monaca Heights, died on August 29, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver after sudden heart failure.

Born in Rochester, Pa., on May 1, 1958, she was the eldest daughter of the late Frederick and Janet (Stuehling) Zoeller. At the time of her death, she was employed in nursing administration with Heritage Valley Beaver and as general manager of Zoeller Properties LLC. She was a 1976 graduate of Beaver Area High School, attended Calvin College and early in her career worked for Federated Investors.

She surrounded herself with family and lasting friends, especially dear connections made at work and with Bunco groups. She had great inner strength, tenacity in overcoming life's obstacles and will be remembered for encouraging others, infectious laughter, an easy smile and sense of humor. She was excited for the next phase of her life in retirement, including vacations.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond L. Johnson, a decorated Purple Heart veteran of the Vietnam War, on Nov. 3, 2014.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Haley Diane Johnson and partner Ed Brown of Harmony; her sisters, Elizabeth Miner (Mark) of Brighton Twp., and Jennifer Keriotis (Brad) of Hopewell Twp.; and brother, John Zoeller (Melissa) of Monaca; siblings-in-law, Charles (Shirley) Johnson of Camp Verde, Ariz.; Marie (Mike) Molnar of Oregon, Ohio; and Laurie (Bob) Kuehner of Bowling Green, Ohio; nephews, Alec and Trevor Keriotis; other nieces and cousins; one aunt, Eleanor (Hipsley) Zoeller of Huntsville, Texas, with whom she lived for a year during the 1970s; and a favored canine companion Frankie. To quote her advice, "Ride the wave."

Friends will be received Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Heritage Valley Beaver Emergency Department for their heroic efforts.

No flowers please. Instead, if desired, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233; Center For Organ Recovery, 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238; or AIS of Greater Pittsburgh, 3616 Mt Troy Rd., Suite 2 Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1132.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved