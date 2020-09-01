Kristine (Zoeller)
Johnson
Monaca Heights
Kristine (Zoeller) Johnson, 62, of Monaca Heights, died on August 29, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver after sudden heart failure.
Born in Rochester, Pa., on May 1, 1958, she was the eldest daughter of the late Frederick and Janet (Stuehling) Zoeller. At the time of her death, she was employed in nursing administration with Heritage Valley Beaver and as general manager of Zoeller Properties LLC. She was a 1976 graduate of Beaver Area High School, attended Calvin College and early in her career worked for Federated Investors.
She surrounded herself with family and lasting friends, especially dear connections made at work and with Bunco groups. She had great inner strength, tenacity in overcoming life's obstacles and will be remembered for encouraging others, infectious laughter, an easy smile and sense of humor. She was excited for the next phase of her life in retirement, including vacations.
She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond L. Johnson, a decorated Purple Heart veteran of the Vietnam War, on Nov. 3, 2014.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Haley Diane Johnson and partner Ed Brown of Harmony; her sisters, Elizabeth Miner (Mark) of Brighton Twp., and Jennifer Keriotis (Brad) of Hopewell Twp.; and brother, John Zoeller (Melissa) of Monaca; siblings-in-law, Charles (Shirley) Johnson of Camp Verde, Ariz.; Marie (Mike) Molnar of Oregon, Ohio; and Laurie (Bob) Kuehner of Bowling Green, Ohio; nephews, Alec and Trevor Keriotis; other nieces and cousins; one aunt, Eleanor (Hipsley) Zoeller of Huntsville, Texas, with whom she lived for a year during the 1970s; and a favored canine companion Frankie. To quote her advice, "Ride the wave."
Friends will be received Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Heritage Valley Beaver Emergency Department for their heroic efforts.
No flowers please. Instead, if desired, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233; Center For Organ Recovery, 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238; or AIS of Greater Pittsburgh, 3616 Mt Troy Rd., Suite 2 Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1132.