Kurt A. McMillen
Hopewell Township
Kurt A. McMillen, 55, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born August 20, 1964, in Aliquippa, he was a son of Jack and Joyce (Boyd) McMillen, of Independence Twp.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Shawn McMillen; a sister and brother-in-law, Sherrie and Ed Domitrovich; a nephew, Ed (Lauren) Domitrovich; two nieces, Allison (Tyler) Thellman and Haley Domitrovich (Marco DeLorenzio); and two great-nieces, Eva and Amelia Domitrovich.
Kurt was employed at McMillen's Family Hairstyling in Aliquippa for 35 years. No one ever left Kurt's chair without a great haircut and an incredible story that always left you guessing. Kurt had an amazing and artistic talent. His customers were always satisfied and loyal.
Kurt had a love for hunting and Harleys, but nothing compared to the love he had for his family. He enjoyed pushing everything and everyone to their limits, but his love and compassion never wavered. He loved his life, and did it his way.
Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please exit promptly after paying your respects so that others may enter the funeral home. Face masks are required.
Family and friends will meet Tuesday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 2270 Brodhead Road, Hopewell Twp., where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m.
Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Kurt's friends were his for a lifetime. He will be loved and sadly missed by his family forever.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the CCU at the Medical Center in Beaver, Pennsylvania.