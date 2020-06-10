L. Dale Kline
L. Dale Kline

Fombell

L. Dale Kline, age 89, of Fombell, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence with his loving wife of 65 years, Virginia Bauder Kline by his side, whom he married February 25, 1955.

Born October 2, 1930, in Harmony, he was the son of late Laurie and Alyce Koerner Kline.

He was in the U.S. Army serving in 1952-54.

He was a founder member of the Pennsylvania Snowseekers Snowmobile Club, having held the first meeting in Fombell in November of 1972.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Zelienople.

He was a member of Harmony Masonic lodge F&AM #429, for 55 years. He was a member of the New Castle Consistory, and The Syria Shrine of Pittsburgh.

He retired from Resolite. He then opened his own business called, Formed Fiberglass of Fombell, which his family still owns today.

He is survived by four daughters, Laurie (Paul) Schlosser, Kathy (Robert) Janeski, Karen (Gary) Griffith, and Jill (Larry) Bennett; eleven grandchildren, Michael (Shannon) Schlosser, Maxwell (Carrie) Schlosser, Jenna (Brian) Sinclair, Andrew Janeski, Martha Janeski (Garrett Graham), Galan (Rachel) Griffith, Lucy (Scott) LeVan, Daniel (Jessica) Bennett, Lizabeth Bennett, Samuel (Jacklyn) Bennett, and Garrett Bennett; sixteen great-grandchildren, Ashton, Bryce, Wes, Drew, Cade Schlosser, Brooklynn, Calvin, Kelsey Sinclair, Crew and Palmer Griffith, Christian, Reese, Cece LeVan, Layla, Owen and Aiden Bennett; and two sisters, Joyce "Cookie" Lukes and Linda (David) Glies.

He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. D.K. Bauder, and one sister, Sheila Nickle.

As per Dale's wishes, all services will be held privately.

Memorial donations maybe made to Yellow Ribbon Girls, http://www. yellowribbongirls.com

Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome. com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
