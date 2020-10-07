Lakeysha Marie Gilbert



Formerly of Aliquippa



On September 26, 2020, our beloved Lakeysha Marie Gilbert went home to be with the Lord. Born on September 29, 1979, to Netti and George Ledbetter, Edward and Minnie Lee Gilbert.



Preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Lee Gilbert; her father, Edward Gilbert; her nephew, Darius Lyndell Odom; her brother, Kevin Ledbetter; and biological father, George Ledbetter.



She leaves behind four children, Aneya Gilbert, Shiona Gilbert, Vashona Gilbert, and Justin Gilbert; siblings, Charita Odom, Ambridge; Evelyn Channer, Beaver; Onisha Gilbert, Steubenville, Ohio; James Gilbert, Aliquippa; Shamonica Gilbert, Aliquippa; Marquita Kimbrew, Aliquippa; Michael Kimbrew, Washington, Pa.; and Georgette Ledbetter, Washington, Pa.; a special niece, Sabria McLeod; and special friends, Tesha Giles, Delsha Flannigan, Tia Josey, Tammy McCants, Hasan Turner, and Renee Moreland.



Lakeysha was a resident of Washington, Pa., but was also well known all throughout the community of her hometown Aliquippa, Pa., where she was a graduate of Aliquippa High School, class of 1997.



She was a member of New Holy Temple church, Pastor Emmanuel Moreland.



She graduated from DCI Career Institute, where she received her degree in business. She worked as a group specialist for mental health patients, and mentor where everyone absolutely loved her bubbly personality and her big bright smile.



Viewing will be 11 a.m. on Friday at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 410 Wykes St., Aliquippa, with the service following at 1 p.m.



