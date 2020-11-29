1/1
Larry A. Pupio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry A. Pupio

Brighton Township

Larry A. Pupio, 77, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020, at his home.

Born March 26, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Leonard and Doris (Fronius) Pupio.

Larry was a tool and die maker and foreman at Commercial Shearing in Youngstown, Ohio, and eventually owning his own machine shop in Pittsburgh, finishing his career at Roman's machine shop in Beaver, Pa., when he retired.

Larry loved walking his dog, Bear. He enjoyed the view from his front porch rocking chair where he and Bear watched the birds, turkey and deer or the fish and turtles in the pond. He also enjoyed raising meat chickens and tinkering with and driving his tractor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an older brother, Ken; a great-grandson, Logan; and his Uncle Dale who he shared a special bond with.

He leaves his wife of 29 years, Linda; two daughters, Kim Russell and Sharon Rouan; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Lee Pupio; a sister, Valerie Pupio; and his dog Bear, who never left his side.

Per Larry's request, there are no calling hours.

Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J&J Spratt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved