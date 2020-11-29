Larry A. Pupio
Brighton Township
Larry A. Pupio, 77, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020, at his home.
Born March 26, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Leonard and Doris (Fronius) Pupio.
Larry was a tool and die maker and foreman at Commercial Shearing in Youngstown, Ohio, and eventually owning his own machine shop in Pittsburgh, finishing his career at Roman's machine shop in Beaver, Pa., when he retired.
Larry loved walking his dog, Bear. He enjoyed the view from his front porch rocking chair where he and Bear watched the birds, turkey and deer or the fish and turtles in the pond. He also enjoyed raising meat chickens and tinkering with and driving his tractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an older brother, Ken; a great-grandson, Logan; and his Uncle Dale who he shared a special bond with.
He leaves his wife of 29 years, Linda; two daughters, Kim Russell and Sharon Rouan; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Lee Pupio; a sister, Valerie Pupio; and his dog Bear, who never left his side.
Per Larry's request, there are no calling hours.
Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
