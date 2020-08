Larry E. McMahanCrescent TownshipLarry E. McMahan, 78, of Crescent Twp., passed away on Tuesday, July 29, 2020.He was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Avonelle McMahan; his wife, Mary "Ostrowski" McMahan; daughter Jenna McMahan and granddaughter, Michaela Stiger.He was the father of Jeffrey McMahan of Chicago, Ill., Amy (Michael) Stiger of Anchorage, Alaska and Steven (Ronald Parks) McMahan of Baltimore, Md.; grandfather of Jonathan and Alyssa McMahan and Nathan Stiger and brother of David (Barbara) McMahan, Michael (Elaine) McMahan and Brian (Melisa) McMahan.Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Good Samaritan Church on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial at Good Samaritan Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pa.