1/
Larry L. Slaughter
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry L.

Slaughter

Aliquippa

Larry L. Slaughter, 70, of Aliquippa, died in his home on July 21, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., on August 26, 1949, the son of the late Roy and Juanita (Humphrey) Slaughter.

Larry graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1968.

Larry is survived by his wife, Janet Slaughter; their two children, Karl Slaughter (Tina), Morgantown, W.Va., and Holly Soman (Terry), Aliquippa; seven grandchildren, Tylar, Anthony, Joseph, Carter, Cassie, Ashley and Samantha; five great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Tyler, Breanna, Nevaeh and Jared; one great-great-grandchild, Jayden; a brother, Gary Slaughter (Diane), West Virginia; and a sister, Lori Ponevac (Steve), Aliquippa.

"He will live in our hearts forever."

Family and friends will be received Thursday, July 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. All other services are private. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved