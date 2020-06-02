LARRY LEROY STUART
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry LeRoy Stuart

New Brighton

Larry LeRoy Stuart, 73, of New Brighton, passed away Sunday May, 31, 2020, at his home.

Born April 6, 1947, in Enon Valley, he was the son of the late Frank and Edna Mae Stuart. He along with his longtime life and business partner, JoAnne Lawrence, was the owner-operator of Stuart Sunflower Place. He cared deeply about the welfare of the mentally challenged. He truly enjoyed classic muscle cars and car shows. He loved food, a nice beer, and a good cigar. He was known for his keen sense of humor.

Along with JoAnne, he is survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews and all the people he has cared for over the years.

There will be no service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved