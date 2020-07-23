1/
Larry "Buck" Nicely
1940 - 2020
Larry 'Buck' Nicely

Enon Valley

Larry "Buck" Willard Nicely, age 79, of Enon Valley, Pa., died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

He was born August 11, 1940, in Darlington, Pa., to the late Willard and Ruth (Meehan) Nicely.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Nesbit Nicely; sister, Sally Moore; brother, Michael Nicely; nieces and nephew, Marci Tetemanza, Mark Moore, and Heidi Tucker; and many great-nieces and great- nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Michael and Jacob Nicely.

A private family visitation and service was held at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road. Condolences may be left online at campbell funeralhomes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
