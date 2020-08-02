Larry Powell



Formerly of Beaver Falls



Larry Powell, formerly of Beaver Falls, Pa., and Los Angeles, Calif., passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 68.



He leaves behind his long-time love, his wife Sally (Parker); his in-laws, James and Patricia Parker, Laurie Parker (Jim Remus), Patty Hill, and Robin and Mike McMahon; and several relatives and close friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edna Powell.



Larry approached life with zeal and gusto. He was a mainstay at social outings; usually saw about 10 concerts a year and he loved to travel, visiting overseas almost every year this century. He even visited Down Under three times (Australia and New Zealand twice).



He had a quirky sense of humor accentuated with his unequivocal delivery and distinctive baritone voice.



Generous and kind-hearted he was a loyal and dedicated friend who was always ready to help out a person in need. He appreciated life's every moment, and will be missed by all those who knew him.



A 1969 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and Penn State University, he acquired his Master's Degree in Geology from Cal State LA, and for the past 20 years had been employed by The City of Los Angeles at the LA World Airport.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fox and Weeks Funeral Home (Savannah, Ga.)



An online memorial will be held at a future date to be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store