1/1
LATRELL PARKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LATRELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Latrell Parker

Beaver Falls

Latrell Parker of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at the age of 22, to be with our Lord and Savior on September 25, 2020.

He was born on March 29, 1998 and was a Beaver Falls native.

Latrell was in the process of working on his dream of becoming a rapper. He had already filmed several videos and enjoyed being in the studio.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Frederick Nickel and Uncle, Brian Kelosky.

Sometimes it takes a village and Latrell's village/tribe was full. He leaves behind to cherish memories his parents, Calvin Parker and Darcy Kelosky; significant other, Alessandra Briggs; paternal grandparents, Deborah (Kenneth) Thompson; brothers and sisters, Ramier Parker, Taevon Parker, Gyonna Parker, Jordan Thompson, Benny Cottrill, Korean Felger, Po, Tyler Kelosky, Makiah Jenkins, Tydaeja Williams, Tyleah Williams and Tyree Williams; maternal great grandparents, Norma J. Wright; maternal grandparents, Darlene Kelosky and Mike (Emily) Kelosky; aunt, Danica Williams and uncle, Burton Parker (Melissa). He also leaves behind a host of devoted cousins, family, friends and fans.

Special Thanks to Latrell's bonus moms, Dianah Gaus and Lynda Fuentes, the Monroe Family and Tyrone Williams for their continuous support of Latrell. Thanks to all the family and friends that supported the family through this tough time, your support is also greatly appreciated.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions MASKS are required. The viewing will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. with the Homegoing celebration on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. (immediate family only for the service) at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA, Regina Washington Supervisor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved