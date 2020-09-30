Latrell Parker

Latrell ParkerBeaver FallsLatrell Parker of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at the age of 22, to be with our Lord and Savior on September 25, 2020.He was born on March 29, 1998 and was a Beaver Falls native.Latrell was in the process of working on his dream of becoming a rapper. He had already filmed several videos and enjoyed being in the studio.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Frederick Nickel and Uncle, Brian Kelosky.Sometimes it takes a village and Latrell's village/tribe was full. He leaves behind to cherish memories his parents, Calvin Parker and Darcy Kelosky; significant other, Alessandra Briggs; paternal grandparents, Deborah (Kenneth) Thompson; brothers and sisters, Ramier Parker, Taevon Parker, Gyonna Parker, Jordan Thompson, Benny Cottrill, Korean Felger, Po, Tyler Kelosky, Makiah Jenkins, Tydaeja Williams, Tyleah Williams and Tyree Williams; maternal great grandparents, Norma J. Wright; maternal grandparents, Darlene Kelosky and Mike (Emily) Kelosky; aunt, Danica Williams and uncle, Burton Parker (Melissa). He also leaves behind a host of devoted cousins, family, friends and fans.Special Thanks to Latrell's bonus moms, Dianah Gaus and Lynda Fuentes, the Monroe Family and Tyrone Williams for their continuous support of Latrell. Thanks to all the family and friends that supported the family through this tough time, your support is also greatly appreciated.Due to COVID 19 restrictions MASKS are required. The viewing will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. with the Homegoing celebration on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. (immediate family only for the service) at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA, Regina Washington Supervisor.