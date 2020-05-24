|
|
Laura Mae Altsman Osman
Beaver Falls
Laura Mae Altsman Osman, 98, a lifelong resident of Beaver Falls, passed away on May 21, 2020, after a long and happy life.
She was the daughter of the late Mary and Earl F. Altsman of Patterson Township, and was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Osman, and five of her six siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Lawrence (Sherri) Osman and David Osman, all of Beaver Falls, and Michael (Nancy) Osman of New Brighton. She also leaves behind her beloved younger sister and co-conspirator, Mary Jane Thompson; eight adoring grandchildren; eleven extremely spoiled great-grandchildren; one overly kissed and cuddled great-great grandchild; and numerous doting nieces and nephews.
Laura grew up during the great Depression and was a teenager at the start of World War II. She met her future husband George when he returned from the war, and it was love at first sight. In spite of a lifetime spent in challenging times, Laura remained an optimistic person. She loved telling jokes (the more inappropriate, the better), shopping for appliqued sweatshirts, and yodeling. The yodeling was something she got into later in life that her family never fully understood.
A member of the First Baptist Church of Beaver Falls, Laura was a woman of unshakable faith. A friend to everyone she met, she and her husband were always the first to visit an ailing neighbor or help someone in need. She found a reason to laugh every day of her life, and she made everyone around her laugh as well. She was a treasure, and she will be sadly missed.
Her family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Laura's name to the First Baptist Church, 616 17th Street, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
The family would like to say a special word of thanks to all the employees of the Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls for keeping Laura happy and comfortable during her final days.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020