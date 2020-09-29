Laurell Christina (Lewis) Morse
New Brighton
Laurell Christina (Lewis) Morse, 77, of New Brighton, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation.
Born September 9, 1943, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Frederick and Anna Marie (Beals) Lewis. She was a member of the New Brighton United Methodist Church and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed very much.
Surviving are her children, son, Michael (Jeannie) Sayre, Brighton Twp.; daughter, Penny (Dave) Atkinson, New Brighton; son, Thomas (Valarie) Sayre, Freedom; son, Mark (Karen) Sayre, New Brighton; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Dawson, Midland, and Patricia Kalish, Beaver; two brothers, Terry Lewis, Belton, Mo., and Bill Lewis, Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Book; three brothers, Teddy, Leroy and Harry Lewis; and one sister, Marjorie Waddle.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
, with the Rev. Donald W. MacNeil officiating.
Cremation will take place after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family wish memorials be made in her memory to the funeral home.