Laurell Christina (Lewis) MorseNew BrightonLaurell Christina (Lewis) Morse, 77, of New Brighton, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation.Born September 9, 1943, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Frederick and Anna Marie (Beals) Lewis. She was a member of the New Brighton United Methodist Church and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed very much.Surviving are her children, son, Michael (Jeannie) Sayre, Brighton Twp.; daughter, Penny (Dave) Atkinson, New Brighton; son, Thomas (Valarie) Sayre, Freedom; son, Mark (Karen) Sayre, New Brighton; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Dawson, Midland, and Patricia Kalish, Beaver; two brothers, Terry Lewis, Belton, Mo., and Bill Lewis, Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and their families.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Book; three brothers, Teddy, Leroy and Harry Lewis; and one sister, Marjorie Waddle.Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com , with the Rev. Donald W. MacNeil officiating.Cremation will take place after the service.In lieu of flowers, the family wish memorials be made in her memory to the funeral home.