LAWRENCE EDWARD "JOE" WEBER
Lawrence

Edward 'Joe' Weber

Formerly of Beaver Falls

Lawrence Edward 'Joe' Weber, 89, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away on July 30, 2020, at the Lodges of Idlewild in Lutz Fla. under the care of Lifepath Hospice.

He was born June 30, 1931, son of the late Harry Weber and Lillian Grace "Marie" Stouffer, and was a 1949 graduate of Ambridge High School. After serving stateside with the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, he studied under the GI Bill at the University of Pittsburgh for 2 years, eventually completing his BA degree in English at Geneva College in 1968. In 1993, he retired after nearly 30 years in the industrial ceramics industry working for McDanel Refractory in Beaver Falls. Not one to stay idle, he enjoyed a second career after moving to Tampa Fla., working for 17 years as a reader/

evaluator for Measurement Incorporated.

He is survived by his daughter, Kira Hopwood and her husband, James, Wesley, Chapel Fla.; one brother, Kenny Weber; four sisters, Judy Durbin, Jerri Roberts, Jackie Galvan, and Joni Allego; his former wife, Rosemary Weber; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and his beloved cats, Norma Jean and Patches.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Chuck Stouffer; his sister, Janice Squeglia and his nephew, James "Little Jimmy" Durbin.

Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by AFFINITY CREMATION SERVICES, Brandon Fla.

Please consider donating to the Humane Society or the charity of your choice in my father's memory.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
