Lawrence F. Santerini
Moon Township
Lawrence F. Santerini, 81, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020.
Born in Johnstown on June 19, 1939, he was born to the late Irene and William Santerini. His family moved to a suburb of Detroit, Mich., in the early 1950's where in February 1959, he joined the U.S. Air Force as an aviation cadet. One year later, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. and awarded Navigator Wings. In June of 1964, he received his Pilot Wings. Larry was a graduate of USAF Fighter Weapons Instructor School, Air Command and Staff College, and Air War College. He held an instructor pilot rating in AT-33, F-100 and A-7D aircraft. Larry completed three combat tours in Southeast Asia, over 500 combat sorties (40 over North Vietnam) and over 1,000 combat hours in the 0-1G, F-100D/F and A-7D aircraft. He participated in operations Just Cause, Panama, and Operations Desert Shield and Storm and Saudi Arabia in EC-130 aircraft. He participated in a total of twelve ocean crossings (6 Atlantic and 6 Pacific) in single seat fighters (F-100 and A-7D). Larry was awarded two distinguished Flying Cross and 27 air medals. Throughout his career, he was Commander of 112th Tactical Fighter Group, Pittsburgh and 193rd Special Operations Wing, Harrisburg. He retired after over 35 years of service in the USAF and ANG as a pilot with over 7,000 hours.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lois (Piziali) Santerini, fondly known to him as Bunga; cherished daughters, Kristine Becker (Scott), Kelly Scott (Kevin), and Kathy Weiland; adored grandchildren, Emily, Daniel, Jacob (Anna), Joshua, Ryan, and Rachel; beloved siblings, Raymond, Janet, and Mary Ann; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William.
Larry was the kindest, most genuine and loving man, and he will be truly missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena, 199 McGovern Blvd., Crescent.
