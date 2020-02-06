Home

Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
Dr. Lawrence Fazioli

Dr. Lawrence Fazioli Obituary
Dr. Lawrence Fazioli

North Beaver Township

Dr. Lawrence Fazioli, a board certified physician in Family Medicine, who practiced in Lawrence Country for 30 years with his friend and partner, Dr. David Shober, died suddenly at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating assisted by Deacon John Curran. Entombment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Holy Redeemer Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions in Dr. Fazioli's name may be made to the , Lawrence County Human Society, New Castle Public Library, or the Ellwood City Area Public Library.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 6, 2020
