LAWRENCE "LARRY" HUDSON
Lawrence

'Larry' Hudson

Aliquippa

Lawrence 'Larry' Hudson passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

Larry was a graduate of Hopewell High School and the son of Johanna Hudson and the late James R. Hudson.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Katherine; brothers-in-law, John and Norman Gonder and grandmother, Josephine Hudson.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte Hudson; daughter, Lauren Hudson; mother, Johanna Hudson; siblings, Liz and Larry Obrosky, John and Jeanne Hudson, Matthew Hudson, Mark Hudson, Cynthia and Bill Chilli and Harriet and Janice Gonder; Uncle Martin and Aunt Mia Ramaeckers and several nieces and nephews.

At the family's request there will be no services. Arrangements were made with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
