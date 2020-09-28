1/1
Lawrence Kadunce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Kadunce

Ellwood City

Lawrence Kadunce, 71, of Ellwood City, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born in New Castle, Pa., on June 1, 1949, Lawrence was the son of the late Maximilian and Sophia Graliski Kadunce. A veteran of the U.S. Air force, Lawrence served in Vietnam. Lawrence was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His family was the most important thing in his life; he taught his children how to hunt, fish and how to just have fun together. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, the former Sharon Ross, whom he married on April 7, 1984; his children, Tessa (Richard) Glidden, Robert Kadunce, and Nicole (Jason) Schwartz, all of Ellwood City, and Eli (Alex) Kadunce of Indiana, Pa.; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Maxine (Robert) Tutelo of New Kensington, and Donna McFarland of New Castle; and a brother, John (Judy) Kadunce of New Kensington.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Kadunce; his daughter, Dawn Kadunce; his son, Shane Flynn; his grandson, Jason Schwartz, Jr.; and six brothers and six sisters.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, September 29th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. with Pastor Dave McQuaid. Interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved