Lawrence W. Richeal
Cranberry Township
Lawrence W. Richeal, 72, of Cranberry Twp., passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born August 29, 1948, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Milton H. and Helen Lou (McKim) Richeal. Larry was a retired truck driver and a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Homewood Methodist Church and was a member of the Highland VFW and West Mayfield VFW.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth Ann (Sanders) Richeal; children, Joyce (Gregg) Foster, Keith (Julie) Richeal and Kristen (Jason Villagomez) Richeal; grandchildren, Caitlynn (Chris), Gregg (Vanessa), Quintin, Grayce, Hayden, Gage, Adam, Gaige, Sydney and Peter; great-grandson, Austin; brothers, Keith A. "Kip" Richeal, John M. (Jill) Richeal and Lance E. Richeal; sister-in-law, Dolly Richeal; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his brothers, Milton L. "Milt", James B. and Jeffrey R. Richeal; an infant sister, Marsha; and sister-in-law, Diane Richeal.
Per Lawrence's wishes there was no public viewing.
Private interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
