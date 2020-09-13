1/
Lawrence W. Richeal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence W. Richeal

Cranberry Township

Lawrence W. Richeal, 72, of Cranberry Twp., passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born August 29, 1948, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Milton H. and Helen Lou (McKim) Richeal. Larry was a retired truck driver and a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Homewood Methodist Church and was a member of the Highland VFW and West Mayfield VFW.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth Ann (Sanders) Richeal; children, Joyce (Gregg) Foster, Keith (Julie) Richeal and Kristen (Jason Villagomez) Richeal; grandchildren, Caitlynn (Chris), Gregg (Vanessa), Quintin, Grayce, Hayden, Gage, Adam, Gaige, Sydney and Peter; great-grandson, Austin; brothers, Keith A. "Kip" Richeal, John M. (Jill) Richeal and Lance E. Richeal; sister-in-law, Dolly Richeal; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his brothers, Milton L. "Milt", James B. and Jeffrey R. Richeal; an infant sister, Marsha; and sister-in-law, Diane Richeal.

Per Lawrence's wishes there was no public viewing.

Private interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved