LEE SPEARING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEE SPEARING

LEE SPEARING Obituary
Lee Spearing

Beaver

Lee Spearing, 84, of Beaver, passed away surrounded by his family, Monday, February 17, 2020.

Born October 18, 1935, in Riddlesburg, Pa., he was a son of the late John and Catherine Weimert Spearing. Lee served proudly in the U. S. Army before going on to a long career as a welder, retiring from LTV Steel, Aliquippa. A resident of Beaver for over 15 years, he was active with the Monaca-Center Lodge #791, F & AM, and a member of the New Castle Consistory. Methodist by faith, Lee was a member of First United Methodist Church, Aliquippa.

Lee will be greatly missed by his devoted wife of 58 years, Elsie Martin Spearing, Beaver; a son, Scott (Tami) Spearing, Center Twp.; daughter, LeaErin (Rick) Adamek, Ft. Mill, S.C. and five grandchildren, Zachary (Sarah Hapach) Spearing, Jessica Spearing and Chase, Trey, and Tate Adamek.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by four brothers, Donald, William, Paul, and Ned, and one sister, Dorothea Wlcek, making him the last surviving sibling.

Friends will be received Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial donations in Lee's name may be made to or the .

A special thanks to the staff at Providence Care Center for all their special care and support over the past three years.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
