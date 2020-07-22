1/1
Leita Raney Martin
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Leita Raney Martin

Enon Valley

Leita Raney Martin, 94, of Enon Valley, went to her heavenly home July 20, 2020, after a brief illness at Avalon Care Center in West Pittsburg.

She was born August 10, 1925, to Guy and Anice Sanders Raney. She was married to the late George Martin who passed on January 27, 2016.

Leita was a graduate of Mount Jackson High School. Leita was an active longtime member of Enon Valley Presbyterian Church. She will be missed, but remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and role model of kindness.

She is survived by sons, Alfred (Sondra) and Gary Martin; a daughter, Carol (Dan) Foster; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, George; a son, Shawn Martin; and a brother, Leon Raney.

A private interment service will be held for immediate family at the Little Beaver Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Enon Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 292, Church Street, Enon Valley, PA 16120.

Death takes the body

God takes the soul

Our mind holds the memories

Our heart keeps the love

Our faith lets us know that we will meet again.

Online condolences may be made to marshallsfh.com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
