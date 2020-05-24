Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Catanzarite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena M. Catanzarite

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena M. Catanzarite Obituary
Lena M. Catanzarite

Monaca

Lena M. Catanzarite, 99, of Monaca, passed away on Thursday, May 22, 2020, at St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows. Lena was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and aunt.

Born in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Salvadore and Virginia (Taormina) Battaglia. On November 22, 1938, Lena and Louis A. Catanzarite were united in marriage. From this union, the couple were blessed with five children.

Lena was a devout member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca, Christian Mothers and a former church choir member. She also assisted with Meals on Wheels. Lena loved cooking and baking and having family at home. The family fondly remembers each New Year's Day when she prepared her traditional Italian pastries for the holidays.

Lena had been employed at the former Pauls' Bakery in Monaca and later at Kaufman's Department Store in Rochester and later at the Beaver Valley Mall.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Catanzarite in 1996, and her siblings, Christine, Samuel, Joe, Mary, Tony, and Annie.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Patsy (Rosanna) Catanzarite, and Samuel (Mimi) Catanzarite, both of Monaca; Virginia (Bill) Braddick of Cape Coral, Fla.; Barbara (Nick) Papinchak of Conway; and Louis (Charmaine) Catanzarite of West Homestead; 12 grandchildren, Rita, Michael (Migdalia), Anthony (Billie Jo), Theresa (Ralph), Vincent (Melissa), late Samuel (Jennifer), Jeffrey (Lisa), Debbie (Susie), Billy (Trish), Erica (Chris), Nicholas (Britney), and Nicholas; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Josephine Biscan of Moon Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family visitation will be held on Wednesday in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will follow in the Parish cemetery.

Due to the inability to have a public visitation and ceremony at his time, everyone reading this is encouraged to leave a detailed note, perhaps a favorite story or maybe how Lena touched your heart

Contributions may be made, if desired, in Lena's memory to VITAS Hospice, 2009 Mackenzie Way, Suite 110, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.

The family would like to thank St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows and VITAS Hospice and a special thanks to Andrea and Heather for all of their kindness and compassionate care that was given to Lena.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.




logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -