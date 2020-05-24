|
Lena M. Catanzarite
Monaca
Lena M. Catanzarite, 99, of Monaca, passed away on Thursday, May 22, 2020, at St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows. Lena was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
Born in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Salvadore and Virginia (Taormina) Battaglia. On November 22, 1938, Lena and Louis A. Catanzarite were united in marriage. From this union, the couple were blessed with five children.
Lena was a devout member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca, Christian Mothers and a former church choir member. She also assisted with Meals on Wheels. Lena loved cooking and baking and having family at home. The family fondly remembers each New Year's Day when she prepared her traditional Italian pastries for the holidays.
Lena had been employed at the former Pauls' Bakery in Monaca and later at Kaufman's Department Store in Rochester and later at the Beaver Valley Mall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Catanzarite in 1996, and her siblings, Christine, Samuel, Joe, Mary, Tony, and Annie.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Patsy (Rosanna) Catanzarite, and Samuel (Mimi) Catanzarite, both of Monaca; Virginia (Bill) Braddick of Cape Coral, Fla.; Barbara (Nick) Papinchak of Conway; and Louis (Charmaine) Catanzarite of West Homestead; 12 grandchildren, Rita, Michael (Migdalia), Anthony (Billie Jo), Theresa (Ralph), Vincent (Melissa), late Samuel (Jennifer), Jeffrey (Lisa), Debbie (Susie), Billy (Trish), Erica (Chris), Nicholas (Britney), and Nicholas; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Josephine Biscan of Moon Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family visitation will be held on Wednesday in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will follow in the Parish cemetery.
Due to the inability to have a public visitation and ceremony at his time, everyone reading this is encouraged to leave a detailed note, perhaps a favorite story or maybe how Lena touched your heart
Contributions may be made, if desired, in Lena's memory to VITAS Hospice, 2009 Mackenzie Way, Suite 110, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.
The family would like to thank St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows and VITAS Hospice and a special thanks to Andrea and Heather for all of their kindness and compassionate care that was given to Lena.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020