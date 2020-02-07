Home

Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(724) 375-5571
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Leoma June Pyles


1928 - 2020
Hopewell Township

Leoma June Pyles, 91, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

She was born on October 31, 1928, in New Martinsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Everett LeRoy and Dora Leoma Cochran.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 58 years, Edward Vincent Pyles; a son, Jarold Pyles; two sons-in-law, Jerry Dodd and Antonio DiNunno; and several brothers and sisters.

Leoma is survived by two daughters, Judith Dodd and Susan DiNunno; two sons, Steven Pyles and his wife Brenda and Kevin Pyles; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Warren Cochran; and three sisters, Grace Grimm, Thelma Haught and her husband Bob, and Bernadine Culp and her husband Jimmy.

Friends will be received on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com

Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Cemetery.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 7, 2020
