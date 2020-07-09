1/1
LEON JOHN SMITH Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LEON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon John Smith Jr.

Aliquippa

Leon John Smith Jr., of Aliquippa, flew home to be with the Lord on July 6, 2020, at his residence.

Born December 27, 1977, in Sewickley, Pa., to Deborah Bolton-Smith and the late Leon John Smith Sr.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Phyllis Turner and Dewitt Bolton and his paternal grandparents, LaVenia Smith and Curtis Wilder.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Deborah Smith; his wife, Lena Rodriguez; five children, Emmitt, Elijah, Nakayla, Angel, and Rashaun Smith; grandchildren, Javontae, Lorriana, Xavier, Nova, Gra'Zhon, and Sa'selah; sister, Anitra Bolton-Holmes and brother, Timothy Lee (Rebecca) Massey; nieces, Tiffany and Haley; nephews Tavaras, Taryl, and Haiden; aunts, Beatrice Bolton, Lillian (Lamar) Pierce, and Wendy Kessler; uncles, LeRoy Bolton and Jason Gettings; Devoted cousins, Rita (Gary) Williams, Yvonne Jackson, Gina Bolton, Stephane Griffin, and William Griffin III; brother-in-law, John Joe Rodriguez; nephews, Koree and Tony Rodriguez; devoted friends, Elena Rodriguez, Carmela, Danielle, Adelaide, Salvatore, Paul Weikel, Johnathan Carr, Wayne Woods Jr., Antwan Burton, Timothy Fisher, John Simmons and Eairly Lloyd; his devoted puppy Oscar, and the AHS Class of 1996.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director, from 4 to 7 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed for social distancing and you must wear a mask to enter.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved