Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Private
To be announced at a later date
LEONARD C. PODBIELSKI

LEONARD C. PODBIELSKI Obituary
Leonard C. Podbielski

Beaver Falls

Leonard C. Podbielski, 96, of Beaver Falls, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Northwood Estates.

Born October 1, 1923, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Anthony and Stephanie Podbielski. Leonard was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army and served during World War II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice (Agostinelli) Podbielski.

He is survived by a daughter, Victoria (William) Meyers; three sons, Anthony (Paula) Podbielski, Michael Podbielski, and John (Brenda) Podbielski; five grandchildren, Nicole (Curtis) Clow, Kelly (Joseph) Resetarits, Randi Meyers, Andrew Podbielski and Melissa (Joe) Spooner; six great-grandchildren, Ripley Resetarits, Easton and Eva Clow and Keegan, Riley and Holden Spooner; a brother, Vince (Dorothy) Podbielski and a sister, Sister Elma Podbielski.

All services are private.

Private interment to take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.

funeralhomes.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 13, 2020
