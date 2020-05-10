|
Leonard Francis Gregorek
Formerly of Freedom
Leonard Francis Gregorek, 89, formerly of Freedom, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, in St. Barnabas Nursing Home, Richland Township.
He was born May 27, 1930, in Ambridge, Pa., to the late Felix and Mary Gregorek. He was educated from Ambridge public schools and graduated from Ambridge High School in 1948. Leonard worked at AM Byers Corporation and later as a security guard for many years at H.H. Robertson Corporation. He was a faithful member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Ambridge, and St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, Cranberry, where served as an usher for many years. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife Mary Ann (Andrus) Gregorek; two brothers, Bernard and Ralph Gregorek; and a sister-in-law, Mary Gregorek.
He is survived by a brother, Rev. Stanley Gregorek, Retired; sisters-in-laws, Artee Andrus and Helen Andrus; brother-in-law, William (Gail) Andrus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns, services and interment will be private.
Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020