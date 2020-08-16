1/1
LeRoy C. Byers
LeRoy C. Byers

Formerly of

Hopewell Township

On August 12, 2020, former Hopewell Township and current resident of Dunnellon, Fla., LeRoy C. Byers, passed away suddenly.

He leaves behind Grace, his wife of 58 years, and his two sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Diane Byers, Hopewell Township, Pa., and Gary and Becky Byers, Beverly Hills, Fla. Lee is also survived by his two grandsons, Scott Byers, Davenport, Fla., and Shane Byers, Greenwood Village, Colo.

As an only child born in 1940, and a graduate of Aliquippa High School, Lee was preceded in death by his father, Clyde and his mother, Rosina (Snooky) Byers.

Lee was an accomplished banker and bank consultant for many years and he enjoyed working with many institutions across the country on financial issues and solutions.

An avid fisherman for most of his life, he had the uncanny ability to catch fish in any stream, lake, ocean or mud puddle he came upon. Captain Lee will be greatly missed, though the fish of the world are a little safer now.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
