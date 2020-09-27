1/
LeRoy Glenn Fennell
LeRoy Glenn Fennell

Freedom

LeRoy Glenn Fennell, 75, of Freedom, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, surrounded by family, at his residence, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

LeRoy was born on March 24, 1945, in Aliquippa, the son of the late Blair Dale and Mary Genevieve Binder Fennell. LeRoy loved spending time with his grandchildren and was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing and going to camp.

LeRoy is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Carla Jean "Kriest" Fennell; six children, Gene Fennell and his wife Aimee, Scott Fennell, Shannon (Lori) Fennell, Terri Fennell, Jason Fennell and his wife, Brandi, and Nikki Evans, and her husband Jason; five brothers, Jim, Bob, Lanny, Larry, and Ronnie; two sisters, Linda and Diana; 12 grandchildren, Katie, Randy, Gene Jr., Joey, Samantha, Cheyanne, Marc, Mike, Devin, Madyson, Lucas, and Makensie; and great-granddaughter, Zoey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Dail, Blair, and Tom; and two sisters, Eileen and Janice.

As per LeRoy's request, there will be no service.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge. www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
