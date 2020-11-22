Leroy Thomas Rhodes
New Brighton
Leroy Thomas Rhodes, of New Brighton, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at age 95.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona M. Summerville Rhodes; siblings, Ray Rhodes and Howard Rhodes.
Beloved father of Diane (Gary) Fye of Baden, Cora (Joe) Pucci of Ambridge, and Thomas (Holly) Rhodes of New Brighton; and grandfather of Gary Fye II, Brandy (Richard) Bufalini, Jason (Nancy) Fye, Rachelle Pucci, Brenda Pucci, and Victor (Stacey) Thompson.
Visitation and services are private due to Covid 19.
Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).