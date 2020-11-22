Leroy Thomas RhodesNew BrightonLeroy Thomas Rhodes, of New Brighton, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at age 95.He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona M. Summerville Rhodes; siblings, Ray Rhodes and Howard Rhodes.Beloved father of Diane (Gary) Fye of Baden, Cora (Joe) Pucci of Ambridge, and Thomas (Holly) Rhodes of New Brighton; and grandfather of Gary Fye II, Brandy (Richard) Bufalini, Jason (Nancy) Fye, Rachelle Pucci, Brenda Pucci, and Victor (Stacey) Thompson.Visitation and services are private due to Covid 19.Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).