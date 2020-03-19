Home

Lillian E. Thomas

Lillian E. Thomas Obituary
Lillian E. Thomas, 91, of Beaver, a former longtime resident of Center Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Lillian was born on the family farm in Center Township, a daughter of the late Milford Simpson and Florence (Figley) Simpson Hood. She was a graduate of Monaca High School and attended Geneva College. She then pursued a career in Radiology as a technician with employment at the former Rochester Hospital and later retired from the medical office of Dr. W. T. Rice. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monaca. Lillian had a love of Boxer dogs and had previously enjoyed horseback riding at her Center Township property.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene R. Thomas on September 28, 1996. The last of her immediate family, she was also predeceased by four sisters, Evelyn Smith, Florence Perri, Bertha Vogel, and Shirley Jenkins.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, there will be no viewing or services.

Interment will take place in Union Cemetery adjacent to her late husband, Eugene.

Arrangement entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 19, 2020
