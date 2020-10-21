Lily Ann Thurnher
Chippewa Township
Lily Ann Thurnher was born on October 14, 2020, at 10:10 a.m. to loving parents, Brian and Brenda May Thurnher, Chippewa Township. She weighed 4 lbs., 15 oz. and was 18 inches long. Although we knew Lily's life here with us would be short, we were blessed deeply by the time we had with her while she danced in her Momma's womb with her twin sister.
Just 5 hours after coming into the world, Lily passed away peacefully in her mother's arms at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Board-man, Ohio. During that fleeting time, she touched many lives and was loved by all who had the privilege to meet her.
In addition to her parents, surviving Lily are her older sister, Addison; older brother, Owen; twin sister, Emma; grandparents, Thomas and Dawn May, New Brighton, great-grandparents, Rose Gagne, Ambridge; and Jerry and Vicki Gagne, Beaver Falls and aunts and uncles, Patrick and Jenny Hanson, Boardman, Ohio and their daughter, Ella, Matthew and Amber May, Mesa, Ariz., Bethany and Dan Sauers and their son, Dean, Artie Knox and his son, Jeramiah. She was also greatly loved by her numerous great-aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends.
Lily was preceded in death by her older brothers, Gavin Thomas Thurnher and Caleb John Thurnher and her paternal grandmother, Tyna Knox.
Lily will be interred alongside her big brothers, Gavin and Caleb, who would have loved her dearly, at Grandview Cemetery, Big Beaver. The interment will be private. Professional services have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." - A.A. Milne