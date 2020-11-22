1/1
Linda Ann "Linny" Palmer
Linda 'Linny' Ann Palmer

Rochester

Linda 'Linny' Ann Palmer, 65, of Rochester, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born on June 25, 1955, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Daniel C. and Theresa (Kerekes) Palmer of Ambridge.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, were her brother, Daniel; sister, Donna and sister-in-law, Lynn Palmer.

She is survived by her brother, Ronald Palmer of New Sewickley; nephews, Richard (Christina) Palmer of Hopewell Twp. and Mark (Angela) Palmer of Austin, Texas, along with numerous great nieces and great nephews and cousins.

Linda was loved by everyone who met her. She loved doing crafts, watching old movies and TV shows and listening to Cher.

Friends will be received Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. The Rev. Nick Marlatt, pastor of Ohio United Presbyterian Church will officiate.

Because of Covid 19 health restrictions, only 25 people are permitted for indoor gatherings which includes the family. Social distancing must be practiced and masks are mandatory.

Private interment will take place in Economy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions in Linda's memory to HAP Enterprises, Inc., 310 Wayne St., Beaver, PA 15009. Online condolences may be made at www.syka

funeralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
