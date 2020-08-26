Linda D. Karamarkovich McGeehan, R.N.
Hopewell Township
Linda D. (Karamarkovich) McGeehan, R.N., 67, of Hopewell Twp., passed away peacefully in her home, following a lengthy illness, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family.
Born May 22, 1953, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late Daniel and Julie (Feenstra) Karamarkovich, she was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved Baba, Anna Karamarkovich, and a brother-in-law, Edwin Keith.
Linda was a member of Center Area High School Class of 1971. She spent over 4o years in the nursing profession, graduating from the St. Francis School of Nursing in Pittsburgh in 1975. She was employed at the Medical Center, Beaver from 1976 to 1976 in the Surgical Unit, Orthopedic Unit, and was the Paramedic Coordinator at the Emergency Department. She also was employed from 1989 to 1991 at S.T.A.T. Medivac as a Flight Nurse, providing patient care in fixed wing and rotor aircraft. She served as Training Director from 1991 to 1999 for Medic Rescue Ambulance Service; from 1999 to 2008 as an R. N. at Aliquippa Hospital Emergency Department, and from 2009 to 2017, as a R. N. at Progressive Home Health Care in Monaca, and was later promoted to Nursing Supervisor.
Being of Serbian-American heritage, Linda loved preparing Serbian dishes for her family, listening to Tamburitzan music, and Kolo dancing. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, as well as oldies dancing.
At home, she leaves her husband of 27 years, James P. McGeehan; a daughter, Colette Ross and her fiancé, Aaron Lewis; sons, Chad Mancini and Vincent Mancini; eight grandchildren; a brother, David (Sally) Karamarkovich; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Stenback and Mary Jane Mallet; brothers-in-law, Richard (Patricia) McGeehan and William (Sheila) McGeehan; many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; her beloved cousins, Richard (Delores) Vignovich, George (Lee) Vurgich, Kristine Leonardo, and Jovanka and Snezana Alcaz of Belgrade, Serbia, whom she and her husband visited in 2007; and her longtime friend, Kathy Glenz. She also leaves at home her furbaby, Gizmo, who gave her much joy and comfort, especially during her final days of her illness.
Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa
During COVID 19, a maximum of 25 people are permitted in the funeral home. Kindly exit the building after you have paid your respects to the family, so that others may enter the funeral home. Face masks are required.
Family and friends will meet Friday at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., Aliquippa, where a service will be held at 12 p.m., with Fr. Branislav Golic, officiating. (Face masks are required)
Private interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa.
Her family wishes to thank Mother Teresa Hospice, and their nurses, Gina, Rose, and Rachel, for the loving care and comfort they gave to Linda during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., Aliquippa, Pa. 15001.
Pomen (blessing service) will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.