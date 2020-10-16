1/1
LINDA J. BOVA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda J. Bova

Ambridge

Linda J. Bova, 78, of Ambridge, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Born August 20, 1942, Saxton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Emory B. and Madeline Decker Carmack.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joseph Bova, 2004.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, David and Marcy Bova, Canonsburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Joe Ford, Plano, Texas; three grandchildren, Dante, Damiana and Donata and one sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Pete Popowich, Conway.

A private viewing and service were held Thursday, October 15, 2020, in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A private interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Autism Speaks Foundation in memory of Linda.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved