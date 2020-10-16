Linda J. BovaAmbridgeLinda J. Bova, 78, of Ambridge, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital.Born August 20, 1942, Saxton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Emory B. and Madeline Decker Carmack.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joseph Bova, 2004.Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, David and Marcy Bova, Canonsburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Joe Ford, Plano, Texas; three grandchildren, Dante, Damiana and Donata and one sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Pete Popowich, Conway.A private viewing and service were held Thursday, October 15, 2020, in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A private interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Autism Speaks Foundation in memory of Linda.