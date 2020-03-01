Home

Linda Lydia Martino Baumgardner

Linda Lydia Martino Baumgardner Obituary
Linda Lydia Martino Baumgardner

North Sewickley Township

Linda Lydia Martino Baumgardner, 81, of North Sewickley Township, was being loved and cared for by her family at home when she went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 28th, 2020. We give all Praise, Honour and Glory for Salvation to Him. "Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God." - Matthew 5:8.

Born December 19th, 1938, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Virginia (Benso) Martino. She was a life-long member of Christian Assembly Church in Beaver Falls, and their Dorcas women's ministry. She was also a member of the Beaver Falls High School class of 1958. For many years, she provided care for family and others. She devoted years of love to the patients at McGuire Home, and then received her nurse's aide certification at Rochester Manor, then eventually retiring with Friendship Ridge. She had fond memories of her early years of work at both Providence Hospital and Economy Supermarket in Beaver Falls, and Westinghouse Corporation Beaver. However, what she cherished most was being a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She held a special place in her heart for babies and children, all animals, and our military men and women.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl M. (Jack) Baumgardner; four brothers, John, Mike, Dave, and Dom; and her beloved dog of 18 years, Bella.

She is survived by her loving children, John Baumgardner, Christine (Michael) LaLonde, Stacey (Jeff) Prochnow, and Susan Baumgardner; five grandchildren, Andrew Baumgardner, Casey Gonzalez, and Kovi, Nickolas and Ty Prochnow; several nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 1 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Linda will lie in state on Wednesday at the Christian Assembly of Beaver Falls, 814 Lincoln Place, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dale Russo officiating.

Private interment will follow in Concord Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Home to be used for her services.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
