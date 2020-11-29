1/
Linda P. Moneta
White Township

Linda P. Moneta, 77, of White Township, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in her residence.

Born December 28, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mabel (Croyle) Davidson. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Beaver Falls, where she was a past Deacon. Linda was the matriarch of her family. She had the most beautiful and infectious smile. Her loves were caring for her family, cooking, crossword puzzles, and family gatherings. She loved to sing, and was in the church choir.

Her legacy is her strength and values that will never be forgotten and passed on to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all those that she touched.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John J. "Jack" Moneta; her children, Kathleen (Leroy) McCoy, Mark (Heidi) Moneta and Raymond Moneta; her grandchildren, Erin (Dustin) Willgohs, Matthew McCoy, Derek Moneta, Ashley (Sean) Leskanic, Michaela (Garrett) Sage, Derek (Ryan) Robinson and Alec Moneta; her great-grandchildren, Ingrid, Simon, Oskar and Sadie; her sister, Emma "Teenie" Steel; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Merve Davidson; and a sister, Genevieve Sheldrake.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Private interment will take place in Clinton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Life Beaver County, 131 Pleasant Drive, Aliquippa, PA 15001 or the First Presbyterian Church of Beaver Falls, 1103 8th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
