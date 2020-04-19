|
|
Linda Sue Gould
Beaver Falls
Linda Sue Gould, 63, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home.
Linda was born, April 19, 1956, to the late Joseph Henry Gould and Evelyn Nell Buckenheimer.
Linda truly loved the Lord and was a woman of Faith. She would encourage everyone she knew with God's word. She knew and believed that the Lord could see you through anything that life offered good or bad. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, relative and friend. Linda is now in God's hands and will truly be missed by all who knew her, but will always be remembered for her love and faith in our Father.
Leaving to cherish her memory is her son, Christopher Gould (Amy Behanna); daughter, Ashley Green (Troy Pieprzyk), Beaver Falls; grandchildren, Kyle James, Airys Marie, Carnegie; Stefan Isaiah and Teagan Christine; brother, Joseph "Ikey" Gould Sr. (Jeanette Newsome), New Castle, Pa.; nieces and nephews, Pamela Goosby, Philadelphia; Joseph Gould Jr. and Angela Gould, New Castle; and Joshua Gould, San Francisco, Calif.; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Regina Washington, Supervisor.
A memorial service will take place at a later time due to the COVID19 virus.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020