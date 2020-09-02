1/1
Lindsay Joyce Engstrom
Lindsay Joyce Engstrom

Rochester

Lindsay Joyce Engstrom, 33, of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly on August 29, 2020.

Born on June 1, 1987, in Portland, Oregon, to Michael and the late Janet Bair Engstrom, Linz, as she went by, was truly a free spirit. She was artistic, creative, a lover of nature, and most of all, a loving and passionate mother to her two beautiful daughters, Nora and Elowyn.

Along with her mother Janet, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Eleanora Joyce Engstrom.

In addition to her father, Michael, she will be greatly missed by her fiancé, Andrew Huey; two daughters, Eleanora Jade Huey and Elowyn Sage Huey; sister, Kei Lee Boehm of Beaver; a brother, Jarod McBride of Rochester; mother-in-law, Brenda (Chuck) McGee of Rochester; two sisters-in-law, Kimberly Huey and Katie Godown of Rochester; a special aunt, Renda Joyce (Bob) Minehan of Peoria, Illinois; two nephews, Landan Boehm and Emmett Godown; one niece, Bella Badamo; a true friend, Trey Martin of Monaca; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
