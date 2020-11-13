Lino Veri
Aliquippa
Lino Veri, 100, of Aliquippa, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Elmcroft Assisted Living, Chippewa.
Born January 8, 1920, in San Vito, Chietino, Italy, he was a son of the late Domenic and Matilda (Bianco) Veri.
Mr. Veri retired from the Wire Mill of LTV Steel with 38 years of service.
He was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa, and proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending time at his second home in Linesville, Pa.
He was a true "Mr. Fix It" who loved helping others. He mended whatever it was they brought to him that was broken.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Ellen Virginia (Funk) Veri and two brothers, Salvatore and Rocco Veri.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Jerry Masley; a son and daughter-in-law, Lee "Butch" and Patricia Veri; five grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Masley, Michelle Masley, Shelby Veri, Rachel Veri, and Dominic Veri; two great grandchildren, Amelia and Ethan, and many loving nieces, nephews, devoted neighbors and friends.
Due to COVID 19, a private service will be held Saturday at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
.
Private interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.