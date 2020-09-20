Lois E. (Novak) Thieling



Formerly of Industry



Lois E. (Novak) Thieling, 88, formerly of Industry, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, at Palm Garden Nursing Home in Clearwater, Fla.



Born on August 3, 1932, in Washington, Pa., to the late Clifford and Bertha Iams, Lois attended the First Baptist Church of Rochester, Pa., where she sang in the church choir for many years. Lois became a registered nurse in 1952 and served as a pediatric nurse for hospitals in Rochester, East Liverpool, Ohio, and Clearwater, Fla. She ended her nursing career by providing private pediatric nursing services in the Clearwater area. Lois was an outgoing, adventurous, and energetic individual. Her love of travel took her to faraway destinations in Europe, the South Pacific, Africa, and Asia. Lois also found great joy in spending time with family and friends.



Along with her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her second husband, John H. Thieling; her sister, Dorothy Mae Sollinger; and brother-in-law, Charles Sollinger.



Lois will be sadly missed by her children, Frederick (Linda) Novak of Richardson, Texas and Cathy Diane (Kenny) Capps of Wichita Falls, Texas; her grandchildren, Jordan (Katie) Novak of Lewisville, Texas and Justin (Amber) Novak of Wylie, Texas; and her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Preston, and Bella Lynn.



A private memorial service will be held by the family (post pandemic) where Lois's ashes will be scattered over her beloved waters off the coast of Florida.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Palm Garden and Hospice for the compassion and care they showed for Lois and her family.



Arrangements were handled by National Cremation Society of Clearwater, Fla.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store