Lois E. (Novak) Thieling
Lois E. (Novak) Thieling

Formerly of Industry

Lois E. (Novak) Thieling, 88, formerly of Industry, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, at Palm Garden Nursing Home in Clearwater, Fla.

Born on August 3, 1932, in Washington, Pa., to the late Clifford and Bertha Iams, Lois attended the First Baptist Church of Rochester, Pa., where she sang in the church choir for many years. Lois became a registered nurse in 1952 and served as a pediatric nurse for hospitals in Rochester, East Liverpool, Ohio, and Clearwater, Fla. She ended her nursing career by providing private pediatric nursing services in the Clearwater area. Lois was an outgoing, adventurous, and energetic individual. Her love of travel took her to faraway destinations in Europe, the South Pacific, Africa, and Asia. Lois also found great joy in spending time with family and friends.

Along with her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her second husband, John H. Thieling; her sister, Dorothy Mae Sollinger; and brother-in-law, Charles Sollinger.

Lois will be sadly missed by her children, Frederick (Linda) Novak of Richardson, Texas and Cathy Diane (Kenny) Capps of Wichita Falls, Texas; her grandchildren, Jordan (Katie) Novak of Lewisville, Texas and Justin (Amber) Novak of Wylie, Texas; and her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Preston, and Bella Lynn.

A private memorial service will be held by the family (post pandemic) where Lois's ashes will be scattered over her beloved waters off the coast of Florida.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Palm Garden and Hospice for the compassion and care they showed for Lois and her family.

Arrangements were handled by National Cremation Society of Clearwater, Fla.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275360494
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Novak) Thieling Families for the loss of your loved one, Lois, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
