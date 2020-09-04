Lois J.



(Heinrichs) Sweeney



Economy



On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Lois J. Sweeney of Economy, loving mother, grandmother and aunt died peacefully with her family beside her.



Born October 5, 1932, in Creighton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Flora (Glein) Heinrichs and Andrew Heinrichs; sister of the late Marie and (Fred) Dale, Lower Burrell, Pa., and Dolores and Herbert Hummel of Lyndhurst, Ohio; and wife of the late Howard T. Sweeney, McKees Rocks, Pa.



Lois was the most loving mother of Mary Anne and (Walter) Proch, Kennett Square, Pa., and Theresa Metelsky (Holly Woods), Economy, Pa.; and loving grandmother of Amy Metelsky (Ashlee Reed), Chicago, Illinois; Daniel and (Ashley) Metelsky, Economy, Pa., Julia Metelsky (Chris Laychak), Pittsburgh, Pa., Christina Proch, Durham, N.C., and Elizabeth Proch, Durham, N.C.



Every room Lois entered, she lit up with love, laughter and charm. She was an avid fan of sports, loved crocheting, puzzle books but most of all spending time with her family. Lois' faith and love led her through every journey



Lois was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Marie.



Survived by many nieces nephews and friends



Funeral services provided by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian burial was held on September 3, 2020, at Our Lady Of Peace Church in Conway, Pa., followed by interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Coraopolis, Pa.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois' memory may be made to Concordia of Franklin Park Benevolent/Charitable Fund,1600 Georgetown Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store