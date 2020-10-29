Lois Marie
Hoffman
Formerly of Conway
Lois Marie Hoffman, 85, formerly of Conway, passed away at home from natural causes on October 26, 2020.
Being an only child, she was born in Meyersdale, Pa., to the late Curtis and Elizabeth Cowell.
She worked at Maples Restaurant, later opening her own business, Hoffman's Personal Care Home. This is where she spent 22 years caring for those who were at need. She operated the business until her last resident passed away, then retired.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Hoffman Sr., two daughters, a grandson, and a great-grandson.
She is survived by daughters, Edna (Bill) Jones of Franklin, Pa., and Krista (Fred) Brandenburg, Baden, Pa.; sons, Donald (Gloria) Hoffman Jr., West Point, N.Y., and Michael (Lena) Hoffman, South Carolina; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez, Supervisor. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, Conway. Burial will be at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
.