Loretta (DeSalle) Avolio


1939 - 2020
Loretta (DeSalle) Avolio Obituary
Loretta (DeSalle) Avolio

Aliquippa

Loretta (DeSalle) Avolio, 81, of Aliquippa, is now at peace; she passed away April 6, 2020, after an extended illness.

She was born in February 2, 1939, in Pacentro, Italy and was the daughter of late Francesco and Enrichetta (Rubino) DeSalle. On October 6, 2019, Loretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Armando D. Avolio; a brother, Patsy DiSalle; and a sister-in-law, Almerinda DeSalle.

Loretta was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Woman's Guild. She also worked at the former Aliquippa Hospital as a seamstress.

Loretta was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family.

She was blessed with a daughter and two sons, Lucy and Fred Albright, Guy and Catherine Avolio, and Armando and Kathy Avolio; eight grandchildren who Loretta was so proud of, Brittany, Dustin, Amanda, Eric, Joseph, Ashley, Donovan and Ava; a brother, Joseph DeSalle; a sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Tony Ciampitti; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Loretta was laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A service honoring Loretta's life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were made through ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 9, 2020
