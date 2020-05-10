Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA BOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETTA "THE JOKE LADY" BOYLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORETTA "THE JOKE LADY" BOYLE Obituary
Loretta Boyle

'The Joke Lady'

Ambridge

Loretta L. Boyle, 81, our dear mother, of Ambridge passed away at home on Saturday morning May 2, 2020.

Loretta was born November 30, 1938, in Pittsburgh. Loretta was known as 'the joke lady'. She enjoyed making others laugh and she enjoyed walking. She was also a born again Christian, and her faith continued to stay strong while battling dementia. Loretta was an avid bingo player and never missed a chance to play.

She has left behind to mourn her, children, Cathy Boyle Williams (Bob), Maryann Potts, Barbara Pratt Williams

(Andre), Jacqueline Summers, James (Cindy) and Dan (PattyAnn); twenty grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren and very dear friends, Ruth (Tookie) Moreland and Joanne Berry.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband,

Anthony; son, Tony; sister, Shirley; granddaughter, Amelia and granddaughter Deonha's husband,

Lamar.

At this time, there will be no public services. A private service has already taken place.

We are thankful for Dr. Michael Sherry and Dr. Lawrence Notaro for their care.

Arrangements were through BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL Pittsburgh PA.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -