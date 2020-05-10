|
|
Loretta Boyle
'The Joke Lady'
Ambridge
Loretta L. Boyle, 81, our dear mother, of Ambridge passed away at home on Saturday morning May 2, 2020.
Loretta was born November 30, 1938, in Pittsburgh. Loretta was known as 'the joke lady'. She enjoyed making others laugh and she enjoyed walking. She was also a born again Christian, and her faith continued to stay strong while battling dementia. Loretta was an avid bingo player and never missed a chance to play.
She has left behind to mourn her, children, Cathy Boyle Williams (Bob), Maryann Potts, Barbara Pratt Williams
(Andre), Jacqueline Summers, James (Cindy) and Dan (PattyAnn); twenty grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren and very dear friends, Ruth (Tookie) Moreland and Joanne Berry.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband,
Anthony; son, Tony; sister, Shirley; granddaughter, Amelia and granddaughter Deonha's husband,
Lamar.
At this time, there will be no public services. A private service has already taken place.
We are thankful for Dr. Michael Sherry and Dr. Lawrence Notaro for their care.
Arrangements were through BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL Pittsburgh PA.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020