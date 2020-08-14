1/1
LORETTA R. "HAPICH" KROL
Loretta R. 'Hapich' Krol

Ambridge

Loretta R. 'Hapich' Krol, 89, of Ambridge, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Hapich; her husband, Steven "Chippy" Krol; her sister, Mary Galant and grandson, Kevin Trzcinski.

She was the beloved mother of Michael (Lori) Krol of New Castle, Linda M. (William) Kosis of Leucadia Calif. and Frances M. (Dennis) Trzcinski, Canandaigua, N.Y.; devoted grandmother of Vicky (Dean) Newman, Denise Trzcinski, Bernie (Mark) McClain, Tamara (Lu) Yin, Kristina Kosis and Alexis Krol and great grandmother of Blake and Eric Newman. Loretta was a member of the Christian Mothers.

Friends will be received from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549), with a Mass of Christian burial at Good Samaritan Church, Monday at 11 a.m. and burial in Good Samaritan Cemetery.

The family wishes to Thank all the "Angels" at the Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls for their loving care.

The Family requests memorial contributions to Beaver County Association of the Blind.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
