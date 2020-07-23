1/1
Loretta Sisson Atkinson Iorfido
1924 - 2020
Loretta Sisson Atkinson Iorfido

Formerly of Aliquippa

Loretta Sisson Atkinson Iorfido died on July 17, 2020, in Frederick, Md. She was born on November 24, 1924, in Port Vue, Pa., to the late Weeden O. and Jennie B. (Rider) Sisson. She was the last of her immediate family.

She graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1942 and lived and worked most of her life in Beaver County, specifically Aliquippa. She held positions at the Aliquippa Tax Office, Marsy'ls Bridal Shoppe, Homestead industries and the district justice's office in Ambridge.

She lived with her daughter, Candace, in Walkersville, Md., for the past 4 years before moving to Heartfields Assisted Living in Frederick, Md.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Geri Sisson; her children, Jack (Pat) Atkinson and Candace Foucard; granddaughters and sons-in-law, Michelle Atkinson, Katie and Joe Walker and Lauren and Lee McCloskey; great-granddaughters, Clarissa Walker, Sabrina Walker and Lillian McCloskey, whom she adored; and many nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by brothers, Omer, Chuck, Larry, Jimmy and Ronnie; sisters, Louise (Neidergal), Roberta (Loveall), Nora (Maranciak) and Betty (Todd); husbands, John T. "Jack" Atkinson and Richard "Hugo" Iorfido; and son-in-law, Mark Foucart.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, interment will be private. There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, Md. and by Tatalovich Funeral Home, Aliquippa, Pa.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
