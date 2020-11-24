1/
Lorraine M. Simon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine M.

Simon

Formerly of

Brighton Township

Lorraine Sylvia Millimet Simon, age 95, of Bridgeville, Pa., formerly of Brighton Township, Beaver County and North Bergen, N.J., passed away after a life well lived, on November 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of 63 years of the late Allan Simon. Lorraine was born March 18, 1925 in Hoboken, N.J., to Bertha Lenore and Peter Millimet. A graduate of Memorial High School, West New York, N.J., Lorraine studied economics and graduated from Douglass College (Rutgers University), New Brunswick, N.J., in 1945. Lorraine worked in business, in education as a substitute teacher, and as a librarian for the North Bergen Free Public Library.

A lifelong avid reader, Lorraine also enjoyed cooking, drawing and painting. The Simon Family moved to Beaver, Pa., in 1973. Family meant everything to Lorraine and was the absolute focus of her life.

She is survived by her children, Ronald C. (Joan Harding) Simon, Anne Simon (Thomas) Blank, Dr. Owen J. (Luz Emma) Simon, and Dr. Irwin B. (Lisa Parker) Simon.

Pre-deceased by her brother, Colonel Stanley (the late Sonia) Millimet; and sister-in law, Frances (the late Eric) Strauss.

She is survived by her sister, Rita (the late David) Levy. Lorraine is also survived by her grandchildren, Peter (Megan) Blank, Laura Blank, Danielle Simon, Aaron (Bree) Simon, and David Simon, as well as great-grandchildren, Sadie Blank and Logan Blank. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was at Agudath Achim Cemetery, Patterson Township, Beaver Falls, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael R. Walker Genesis Employee Foundation, 101 East State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348; Temple Emanuel of South Hills, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243; Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh; or your favorite charity.

Arrangements by William Slater II Funeral Service, Scott Township. (412-563-2800).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Service
02:00 PM
Agudath AchimCemeter
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William Slater II Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved