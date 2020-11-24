Lorraine M.
Simon
Formerly of
Brighton Township
Lorraine Sylvia Millimet Simon, age 95, of Bridgeville, Pa., formerly of Brighton Township, Beaver County and North Bergen, N.J., passed away after a life well lived, on November 18, 2020.
Beloved wife of 63 years of the late Allan Simon. Lorraine was born March 18, 1925 in Hoboken, N.J., to Bertha Lenore and Peter Millimet. A graduate of Memorial High School, West New York, N.J., Lorraine studied economics and graduated from Douglass College (Rutgers University), New Brunswick, N.J., in 1945. Lorraine worked in business, in education as a substitute teacher, and as a librarian for the North Bergen Free Public Library.
A lifelong avid reader, Lorraine also enjoyed cooking, drawing and painting. The Simon Family moved to Beaver, Pa., in 1973. Family meant everything to Lorraine and was the absolute focus of her life.
She is survived by her children, Ronald C. (Joan Harding) Simon, Anne Simon (Thomas) Blank, Dr. Owen J. (Luz Emma) Simon, and Dr. Irwin B. (Lisa Parker) Simon.
Pre-deceased by her brother, Colonel Stanley (the late Sonia) Millimet; and sister-in law, Frances (the late Eric) Strauss.
She is survived by her sister, Rita (the late David) Levy. Lorraine is also survived by her grandchildren, Peter (Megan) Blank, Laura Blank, Danielle Simon, Aaron (Bree) Simon, and David Simon, as well as great-grandchildren, Sadie Blank and Logan Blank. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was at Agudath Achim Cemetery, Patterson Township, Beaver Falls, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael R. Walker Genesis Employee Foundation, 101 East State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348; Temple Emanuel of South Hills, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243; Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh; or your favorite charity
.
Arrangements by William Slater II Funeral Service, Scott Township. (412-563-2800).