Louis A. Giovanelli Jr.
Louis A. Giovanelli Jr.

Formerly of Industry

Louis A. Giovanelli, Jr., 79, of Davenport, Fla., formerly of Industry, died September 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born December 19, 1940, in Midland, Pa., a son of the late Louis A. Sr. and Anna (DiMaggio) Giovanelli, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen Rita Kildea, and Louise Nicholson, and a brother-in-law, Don Shanahan.

A graduate of Lincoln High School, Midland, he was a member of St. Blaise Parish Family and was retired from Advent Health Hospital.

He is survived by his beloved sister and best friend, Elizabeth "Betty" Shanahan, Industry.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at noon in St. Blaise Parish, Midland, with the Rev. Father Ladis Cizik officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery.

The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
