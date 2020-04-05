|
Louis E. Fillipelli
Patterson Township
Louis E. Fillipelli, 83, of Patterson Twp., died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.
Born August 18, 1936, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Giovannini (Negro) Fillipelli. He was a member of St. Monica's Parish, Chippewa Twp. Lou was a U.S. Navy veteran and before his retirement he worked for Babcock & Wilcox and Koppel Steel. He was a member of the West Mayfield Vets and the Owls Club, Beaver Falls. He enjoyed fishing and bowling.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, whom he married May 20, 1967, Joan (Carvelli) Fillipelli; two daughters and a son-in-law, Anita and Jim Steppe, Fallston and Amy Zachewicz; a grandson, Cooper Zachewicz, Chippewa Twp.; a brother, Ralph and Mary Fillipelli, Patterson Twp.; a sister, Theresa Bilotto, Hollidaysburg, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Ernie Fillipelli and three sisters, Ange Roser, Rose Fratangelo, and Margaret Pedaline.
Due to current restrictions, all services were private for the family.
Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa Twp.
Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020