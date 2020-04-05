Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Fillipelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis E. Fillipelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis E. Fillipelli Obituary
Louis E. Fillipelli

Patterson Township

Louis E. Fillipelli, 83, of Patterson Twp., died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.

Born August 18, 1936, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Giovannini (Negro) Fillipelli. He was a member of St. Monica's Parish, Chippewa Twp. Lou was a U.S. Navy veteran and before his retirement he worked for Babcock & Wilcox and Koppel Steel. He was a member of the West Mayfield Vets and the Owls Club, Beaver Falls. He enjoyed fishing and bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, whom he married May 20, 1967, Joan (Carvelli) Fillipelli; two daughters and a son-in-law, Anita and Jim Steppe, Fallston and Amy Zachewicz; a grandson, Cooper Zachewicz, Chippewa Twp.; a brother, Ralph and Mary Fillipelli, Patterson Twp.; a sister, Theresa Bilotto, Hollidaysburg, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Ernie Fillipelli and three sisters, Ange Roser, Rose Fratangelo, and Margaret Pedaline.

Due to current restrictions, all services were private for the family.

Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa Twp.

Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -